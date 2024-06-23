International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 83,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $3,484,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.3% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,836,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

