International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,127 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,394.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 15.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 364,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE remained flat at $27.74 on Friday. 52,561,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,487,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

