International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 237.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after acquiring an additional 145,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 174,850 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,471,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.01. 8,704,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,914,811. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

