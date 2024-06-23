International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $986,000 Stock Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of LSB Industries worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in LSB Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in LSB Industries by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LXU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXU traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 1,270,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,120. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $575.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.64 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSB Industries

In related news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $307,497.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

