International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $767,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,181,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 65.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,278,000 after purchasing an additional 337,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 563,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after buying an additional 323,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.14. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

