International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $7.77 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2,313.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.6 %

MET traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,408,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.89. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $74.68.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.