International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 143,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 687,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

