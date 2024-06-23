International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

O traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 16,277,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

