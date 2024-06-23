International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 846,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $34.97.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

