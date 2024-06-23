International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. 5,453,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.