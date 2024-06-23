International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,161 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,567,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,747,498. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.