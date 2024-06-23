International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,691 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in Home Depot by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.80. 6,596,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.23.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

