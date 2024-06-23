Integrated Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,196,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,177,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PMO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,392. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $10.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

