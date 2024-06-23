Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,206. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $90.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

