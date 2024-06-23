Integrated Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,405 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 153,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,310,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 170,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 55,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,725,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

VVR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,597. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

