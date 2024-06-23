inSure DeFi (SURE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $338,317.23

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $145.57 million and approximately $338,317.23 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,413.07 or 1.00100044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012272 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00076682 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00547639 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $491,660.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

