Insider Buying: Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Insider Buys £359,906.17 in Stock

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) insider Andrew C. M. Smith bought 99,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £359,906.17 ($457,314.07).

Mears Group Stock Performance

Mears Group stock opened at GBX 365.50 ($4.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £351.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,142.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 376.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 350.83. Mears Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.82 ($3.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 398 ($5.06).

Get Mears Group alerts:

Mears Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Mears Group’s payout ratio is 4,062.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.76) to GBX 420 ($5.34) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on MER

Mears Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.