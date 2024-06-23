Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £154.24 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.25) per share, for a total transaction of £154.24 ($195.98).

On Thursday, April 18th, Rebecca Napier bought 18 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($190.75).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 1,094 ($13.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,145.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 936.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 879.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 770 ($9.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,176 ($14.94).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,274.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BVIC shares. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.44) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.21) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

