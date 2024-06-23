Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $179.91 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

