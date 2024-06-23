ICON Trading 13% Lower This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $156.53 million and $1.78 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 13% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,004,621,622 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,004,499,408.9924453 with 1,004,499,142.6587237 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15055145 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,450,810.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

