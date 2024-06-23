Hyperion Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hyperion Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.02. 1,173,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,788. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

