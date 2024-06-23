Hyperion Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,075 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hyperion Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 9,238,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $111.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

