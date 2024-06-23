Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. 8,655,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,614. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

