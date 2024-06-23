Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Makes New $215,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after acquiring an additional 102,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. 4,413,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,905. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

