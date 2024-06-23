Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.42.

HBM stock opened at C$12.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

