Horizen 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.54 or 0.00010194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $98.98 million and $3.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00043504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00031076 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,133,331 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

