Heartland BancCorp (HLAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

Heartland BancCorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $91.20 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. The firm has a market cap of $184.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heartland BancCorp from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

