Head-To-Head Survey: Bitcoin Depot (BTM) versus Its Peers

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is one of 107 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bitcoin Depot to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -442.02% -35.10% Bitcoin Depot Competitors -95.53% -132.39% -21.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bitcoin Depot and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bitcoin Depot Competitors 440 1639 2493 81 2.48

Volatility and Risk

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 253.45%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 10.42%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than its peers.

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot’s peers have a beta of 5.27, suggesting that their average share price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million -$26.10 million -0.78 Bitcoin Depot Competitors $2.67 billion $385.86 million 1.81

Bitcoin Depot’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bitcoin Depot peers beat Bitcoin Depot on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

