Head to Head Survey: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) & Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Foresight Autonomous and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 0 0 N/A Autodesk 1 9 8 0 2.39

Autodesk has a consensus target price of $262.42, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Autodesk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Foresight Autonomous.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.5% of Foresight Autonomous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Foresight Autonomous shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -94.86% -77.83% Autodesk 17.66% 65.46% 11.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and Autodesk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous $543,000.00 19.54 -$18.41 million N/A N/A Autodesk $5.50 billion 9.50 $906.00 million $4.62 52.45

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Summary

Autodesk beats Foresight Autonomous on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Autonomous

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions. The company also offers QuadSight automotive vision solution, a four-camera multi-spectral vision solution that combines two sets of stereoscopic infrared and visible-light cameras for obstacle detection; DynamiCal, an automatic calibration software solution to ensure that stereo cameras remain calibrated to create accurate and continuous 3D depth perception; and ScaleCam, a separated stereo camera solution. In addition, it provides Percept3D, a 3D point cloud solution that provides 3D raw data for obstacle detection, terrain analysis, and autonomous vehicle sensor fusion; and Mono2Stereo, a solution that enhances existing vision sensor systems by using software-based algorithms to create a 3D perception stereo vision solution. Further, the company offers Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to various road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. Its solutions are used in automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and agriculture and heavy industrial equipment industries. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in January 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.