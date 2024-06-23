Head to Head Review: Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) versus Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM)

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Qifu Technology and Prestige Wealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qifu Technology 26.80% 20.96% 9.89% Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qifu Technology and Prestige Wealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qifu Technology $13.90 billion 0.23 $603.58 million $3.86 5.12 Prestige Wealth $350,000.00 20.37 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Wealth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Qifu Technology and Prestige Wealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qifu Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qifu Technology currently has a consensus target price of $24.73, suggesting a potential upside of 25.17%. Given Qifu Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qifu Technology is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Qifu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Prestige Wealth on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

