Head-To-Head Comparison: Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) & Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and Tandem Diabetes Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monogram Orthopaedics $370,000.00 196.87 -$13.74 million ($0.50) -4.60 Tandem Diabetes Care $747.72 million 3.70 -$222.61 million ($2.17) -19.74

Monogram Orthopaedics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monogram Orthopaedics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monogram Orthopaedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 0 1 12 0 2.92

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Monogram Orthopaedics and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Monogram Orthopaedics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Monogram Orthopaedics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monogram Orthopaedics and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monogram Orthopaedics N/A -112.33% -78.71% Tandem Diabetes Care -18.37% -34.38% -10.91%

Summary

Monogram Orthopaedics beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

(Get Free Report)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Its robot prototype executes optimized paths for high-precision insertion of optimized implants in synthetic bone specimens. The company was formerly known as Monogram Arthroplasty Inc. and changed its name to Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system. It also sells single-use products, including cartridges for storing and delivering insulin, and infusion sets that connect the insulin pump to the user's body. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater used to update the pump software from a personal computer; Tandem Source, a web-based data management platform, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pumps, integrated CGMs, and supported blood glucose meters; and Sugarmate, a mobile app used to help people visualize diabetes therapy data. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

