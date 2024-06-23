Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

