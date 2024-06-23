GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in GSK by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 58,790 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,772,000 after purchasing an additional 173,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

