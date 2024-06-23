GSG Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GSG Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 24.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $67,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.19. The firm has a market cap of $402.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

