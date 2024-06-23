GSG Advisors LLC Sells 552 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GSG Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.01. 63,029,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,980,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.99 and a 200 day moving average of $193.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

