GSG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,157 Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS)

GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. GSG Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VPLS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. 121,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,113. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

