GSG Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GSG Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $501.78. 4,347,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.83 and its 200 day moving average is $463.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

