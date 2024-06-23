GSG Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

GSG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $756,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 32,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

