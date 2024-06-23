Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.21% of Group 1 Automotive worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 52.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,562,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,296,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $298.26. 282,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.84 and a 1-year high of $323.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

