Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3202 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,097 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

