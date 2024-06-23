Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3202 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,097 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70.
About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF
