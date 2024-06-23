Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 66.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,900,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,530 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

RYLD remained flat at $16.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.