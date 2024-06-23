Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.7 %

GPN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.03. 4,749,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.42. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

