Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

GILT stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $262.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 357,609 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,063.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 319,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 33,192 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.