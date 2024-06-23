GenWealth Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $161.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average is $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.