GenWealth Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $93.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

