GenWealth Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,396.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $378.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.97.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

