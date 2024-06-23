GensoKishi Metaverse One Day Volume Reaches $2.03 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,857,700 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

