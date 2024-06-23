General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $602,280,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after buying an additional 2,049,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock worth $53,203,153. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,737,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,246,204. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.81.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

