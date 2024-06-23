General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 119,215 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $108,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,737,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,246,204. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,203,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

