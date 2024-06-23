Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC raised Gatos Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $732.62 million, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,027,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 298,425 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,211,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.